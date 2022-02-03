Among reports filed with police
Arrests
7301 U.S. Highway 341: A dastardly dude accosted a woman near midnight outside the entrance door of the Parker’s store, but a man of integrity intervened on her behalf. The good guy took a few punches and got a bloody face for his trouble, but he apparently whipped the dirtbag’s butt. He had the scalawag pinned down with “blood and lacerations on his face and arms” when the cops got there. Police put the 55-year-old bellicose brute in jail, charged with two counts of battery.
5052 U.S. Highway 341: A boozing bozo caused a rigmarole inside the Racetrac store in the late afternoon. A Glynn County police officer who was working an off-duty detail just happened to be nearby at the time. The soused 62-year-old ended up sleeping it off in the county jail, awakening to a charge of public drunkenness.
3400 block of Trout Street: Quarreling between a woman and a man turned ugly when she pulled a gun on him during daylight hours. There were several witnesses to tell responding police all about it. The 49-year-old woman went to jail for aggravated assault.
Knock it Off
440 Glynn Isles: A man went from shopping to “loitering” to shoplifting at the Dick’s Sporting Goods, trying the patience of employees while “filling up a shopping cart full of clothing,” police reported. His persistent presence prompted a call to the cops. An officer arrived just as he slithered out the door with $1,500 worth of clothing. Police let him off with a criminal trespass warning. The clothing went back on the racks.
Shots Fired
1600 Lee Street: Gunfire erupted in the wee hours, disturbing the peace of a quiet neighborhood and leaving a guy’s parked car peppered with “multiple bullet holes,” police reported.
Theft
Bruce Drive: A working man left his utility box trailer at a work site on the island overnight. He returned to discovered thieves had absconded with his trailer.
Stafford Avenue: A scoundrel broke into a man’s 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, apparently busting a window to gain entrance and scattering “items all over the place inside the truck,” police learned.
Stolen Vehicle
Ternest Lane: A scoundrel went all the way out to the western side of the county in the week hours, stealing away with a woman’s 2014 silver Hyundai Accent before dawn.
— Larry Hobbs