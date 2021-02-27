Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1500 block of Old Jesup Road: A guy was trying to get some sleep in his own house, but his brother and sister-in-law were fighting in the living room. When responding police sorted it all out shortly after midnight, the guy’s 37-year-old brother went to jail for battery.
F.J. Torras Causeway: A dude was speeding across the causeway in a Kia Forte with a broken taillight while swerving across lanes in the wee hours — a surefire way to draw constabulary attention to oneself. After the traffic stop, police found lodgings for the 38-year-old man in the county jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane and no insurance.
1700 Albany Street: A woman asked police if they could please get the drunk neighbor off of her porch. Police obliged and “escorted” the sot to his own residence.
1101 Gloucester St.: A woman dropped her drawers and took a leak on the sidewalk outside The Well homeless day shelter. In broad daylight. Folks at The Well asked police to please take the woman to jail, to a county mental health facility or anyplace elsewhere. Police stood by as the woman chose elsewhere.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and F Street: Perhaps it was not surprising that a woman driving north in the southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after hours turned out to be drunk. The cop who got her off the roadway and safely into jail for DUI also charged her with the resultant traffic violations.
Not His Day
700 bock of F Street: A guy told police he had been attacked. Police noted the man had a bloody face. Police did not a get a look at the other guy because he split before they arrived. The guy called back later to say his attacker had returned for more. Once again, he was gone before the cops got there. Police had a description of the brawler and his vehicle, but he remained at large.
Theft
171 Glynn Place: A man walked into the Publix, loaded up his cart with juicy steaks and made a beeline for the exit, neglecting the formalities of the checkout line. The cops saw the whole thing on surveillance camera and also got a pretty good look at the thief. They are searching.
Nothing to See Here, Folks
1700 Gloucester St.: A man and a woman were seen slipping into a business establishment way after hours. The security alarm went off. A concerned citizen called police. “Officers responded and found that it was the cleaning crew,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs