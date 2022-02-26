Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Glyndale Circle and U.S. Highway 341: A patrol cop clocked a leadfoot in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on his way to doubling the 35 mph speed limit after dark. During the resulting traffic stop, the officer discovered the guy was a convicted felon, which meant he had no business carrying the firearm that the officer found inside the vehicle. Plus, he was packing pot for personal use. The 27-year-old went to jail for all of the above.
200 block of Chapel Crossing Road: A guy in a Ford Ranger ran the red light right in front of a cop. The ensuing traffic stop revealed that the man had been arrested for DUI in Jacksonville but neglected to answer to the charge in court. Police took the 32-year-old to jail, where they held him as a fugitive from justice.
2401 Gloucester St.: A ne’er-do-well had already been told to quit making tracks around the Friendly Express, as he had worn out his welcome there. Well, he came back again, just after dawn. The cops arrived and took the 34-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
2905 U.S. Highway 341: An elderly woman continued to disrupt commerce at the Snappy’s even after being warned to stay away. She had ambled on when police arrived, but officers identified her on the store’s security video. The 73-year-old turned up nearby and ended up in jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Delinquents
57 Glynn Plaza: Some kids were skipping school and stirring up trouble behind Bailey’s gym. They scattered when the cops arrived, but the city cops kept pace and reeled them in. The delinquents were delivered posthaste to their respective schools. County school police handled the transfer.
— Larry Hobbs