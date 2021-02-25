Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
25 Torras Drive: A man was making a nuisance of himself at the marina during afternoon hours. He had no intention of calming down for the cops, and instead “began cursing and using fighting language in front of the officers,” which is ill-advised. The 40-year-old hothead went to jail for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
1620 Reynolds Ave.: A hothead picked a fight with another man at the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter. Responding police arrested the 42-year-old man for battery and found lodging for him at the county jail.
3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A woman slashed her man with a knife. He refused EMS transport for the injury, but police arrested the woman. Once at the jail, police discovered she was carrying dope. The 47-year-old woman was booked on aggravated assault and possession of dope.
2300 block of Ellis Street: A husband and wife got into a tussle, which escalated to the point of public distraction. Responding police found no innocent victims on the scene. The 54-year-old man was arrested for simple battery and the 46-year-old woman went to jail for battery.
And Then This Happened
3000 block of Amherst St.: Hurry, a woman beseeched police, my son is burning up my stuff. Responding police discovered the grown man was only cooking a hamburger. This discrepancy of fact in no way appeased the mom. She was packing her stuff and leaving the residence they shared even as police were wrapping up.
Theft
Woodland Mobile Home Park: A working man went to the Walmart and bought himself a new bicycle, which he planned to use for transportation to and from work. Then some creep came along and swiped the bicycle’s tires. The poor guy showed police the Walmart receipt. Police are investigating.
Fire
Gordon and N streets: Police responded after hours to a vehicle fire, discovering an SUV “engulfed in flames,” it was reported. Police still managed to conduct a check on the license plate, which revealed the burning SUV had been reported stolen in the county.
— Larry Hobbs