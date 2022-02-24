Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Whitlock and Cedar streets: A dimwit driving a Dodge Journey SUV rolled right past a stop sign at the train tracks without even the slightest observance to the posted traffic control device. A cop watched as the bonehead “never slowed down or even attempted to stop.” He did stop when the officer signaled him to do so. As a result, the 24-year-old went to jail for DUI.
1105 Oglethorpe St.: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. The guy involved manned up, literally. After he “admitted to everything that took place,” police took the 29-year-old contrite cad to jail for simple battery and criminal trespass.
5800 block Altama Ave.: A woman called the cops on a needling knave who was pounding on her apartment door and trying to pick a fight in the evening hours. Police were familiar with the testy troublemaker. The hooligan had already been warned to stay off the premises. Also, he was wanted on an arrest warrant for simple battery. Police took the 42-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass and the simple battery warrant.
Village at Glynn Place: A cop rolled up on a couple dumpster diving behind the Goodwill thrift store in the wee hours. As the officer explained to the woman that their presence amounted to trespassing, the dude climbed inside the passenger side of the vehicle. Whatever his intentions, the 35-year-old outlaw ended up in jail on a host of old warrants and new charges.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: Crashing into the Rent-a-Center is a dopey thing to do. The driver’s sidekick apparently influenced said collision. Said passenger went to jail, charged with possession of dope.
Shots Fired
3330 Johnston St.: Reckless imbeciles let rip with a barrage of gunfire around dusk outside the Sew Royal Salon. Numerous concerned citizens notified the cops after hearing the gunfire. Responding police located “multiple” spent shells from what appeared to be a semiautomatic rifle.
— Larry Hobbs