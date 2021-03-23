Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Driftwood Mobile Home Park: Police saw a guy pull up to a mobile home “associated with frequent drug use” at 3:30 in the morning. The guy only stayed for a minute or two and then drove away. Police followed, arresting the 26-year-old for two counts of possession of dope, not using a turn signal and willful obstruction of the law.
Butler Avenue: A woman in a small blue vehicle made a right onto Butler Avenue in the Pier Village on the island before dawn. The officer behind her noted she had a broken brake light and stopped her. She gave the cops a bogus name to go along with the bogus driver’s license she gave him, but the computer had a different person listed. The 38-year-old woman went to jail for driving on a suspended license, lying about her identity and no brake light.
160 Millennium Boulevard: There was an assault outside the Flash Foods store. Responding police caught the offender after stopping the getaway car nearby. The 30-year-old went to jail for battery.
Hit and Run
Abbott Andrews: Two sorry punks in a stolen vehicle crashed into a power pole in the back of the apartment complex after hours. The punks bailed out and ran away. Residents called because sparks were flying from the power pole. Police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Kingsland.
Shots Fired
1821 U.S. Highway 17: Patrol officers heard gunfire near the McDonald’s and saw a vehicle making haste to get out the parking lot as they arrived. Police stopped the vehicle. The occupants said they heard the gunfire too, which is why they were high-tailing it out of there. Police concurred. A review of the restaurant’s security video did not reveal the actual shooter.
Suspicious Incident
2900 block of Wolfe Street: Folks complained about a vehicle stopped for more than an hour in the road before dawn. The engine was running, the lights were on and the man behind the wheel was zonked out. The officer turned the lights and engine off, but he could not rouse the man. As EMS arrived, the guy snapped out of it. He was drunk. However, police did not see the vehicle ever in motion, so they allowed the guy to call a friend to come drive him home.
2900 block of Park Avenue: A guy’s ex drove over to his house after hours, snockered. He called the cops and suggested she was easy pickings for a DUI arrest. Responding police said they never saw the drunk woman actually drive the vehicle. However, cops did see to it that a sober family member came and picked her up and drove her home.
— Larry Hobbs