Among reports filed with police
Arrests
5719 Altama Ave.: A drunken doofus drove to the Island Jerk shack after dark and proceeded to get into an argument in the parking lot that prompted police intervention. His “eyes were red and glassy,” he had an “unsteady gait” and “slurred speech,” police discovered. Police took the 63-year-old knucklehead to jail, charged with DUI.
U.S. Highway 82 and Belle Cutoff Road: A man drove his maroon SUV into the woods along the shoulder of the roadway. When police arrived the man was clearly drunk and trying to figure out how to get his SUV out of the woods and back on the road. Instead, police took the 24-year-old to jail, charged with DUI, having an open container of alcohol, failure to maintain a lane and driving on a suspended license.
150 Altama Connector: A woman tried her hand at shoplifting at the Wal-Mart. She was unlucky. Police took the 30-year-old woman to jail for shoplifting.
Burglary
2806 Altama Ave.: Cops on the night shift responded to an alarm at the Five Points Mini Mart, finding the front door had been compromised. A review of the store’s security video showed a crook slink inside the front door with his head and hands covered against identification and fingerprints. He slipped behind the counter and swiped some stuff. Police are investigating.
3818 Community Road: Thieves compromised the locks on several units at the Coastal Mini Storage in the wee hours, but an alert manager detected the break-in early and called the cops. Police are investigating, looking over security video footage and such.
Theft
2700 block Canary Drive: A crook broke into a woman’s unlocked vehicle overnight.
Island Square Apartments: A filcher sneaked into an unlocked vehicle and swiped a “Pax 920 credit card terminal,” whatever that is, from the center console. (Turns out, it is a thingamajig that processes credit cards, and it costs several hundred dollars to replace.)
2800 block of Wolfe Street: A man left his handgun in his unlocked vehicle overnight. It is gone now, no doubt headed for the wrong hands. Stolen guns never end up in the hands of responsible gun owners.
Auto Theft
3600 block of Emanuel Avenue: A thief stole a woman’s 2007 silver Chrysler 300 from her residence sometime during a three-day stretch, she told police. The vehicle is worth about $1,600.
— Larry Hobbs