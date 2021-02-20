Among reports filed with police:
Who Was That Unmasked Man?
3319 Altama Ave.: A man walked into the Popeye’s fried chicken store without a mask, in contrary to the precautionary custom of the times. A server informed the man that he would need a mask to remain inside the premises. The “customer became irate” at this point. Anyway, he was gone by the time the cops got there.
Time To Get A New Boyfriend
2800 block of Evergreen Road: Verbatim from city police reports: “Caller advised her boyfriend tries to come to her house to make sure she had cleaned it and done her chores, and he also yells at her. Caller was advised this was not a crime, but that she could go to magistrate court and take out a good behavior warrant. Boyfriend was not on scene.”
Arrests
2100 block of Reynolds Street: A woman called police to report that her child’s father had slashed a tire on her vehicle. Responding police noticed the man was bleeding from a cut on his hand. Not coincidentally, cops found corresponding blood “on the rim, the tire and the ground,” police reported. After going to the hospital emergency room to get his hand stitched up, the man went to jail.
— Larry Hobbs