Arrests
Niles Avenue and J Street: A patrol officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and upon closer inspection discovered an open container of alcohol and narcotics. The man decided to make a run for it before they found anything else. He did not get far. Police took the 41-year-old to jail for willful obstruction of the law, tampering with evidence and the open container.
1900 block of Stonewall Street: Two guys held differing opinions on a matter about which both were adamant. One guy made his point by socking the other fellow in the nose. Police took the 17-year-old fist fighter to jail, charged with battery.
Scranton Connector and Altama Avenue: A woman was driving down the road in the dark, no headlights. An officer who witnessed this stopped the 2008 Nissan Sentra. The 22-year-old driver went to jail, charged with DUI, open container of alcohol and driving in the dark without headlights.
2400 block of Perry Lane: An employee of a pub tried to persuade a patron from driving away, but her efforts were met with belligerence and scorn. The wobbly woman drove across the street to the Waffle House. The pub employee showed responding police where she parked her Toyota RAV4 in the breakfast joint’s parking lot. The woman went to jail for DUI.
3200 block of Brailsford Avenue: A woman sounded drunk when she called police to report that her boyfriend had broken her leg. “When officers arrived they learned the female did not have a broken leg and she was intoxicated,” police reported. However, it turns out the boyfriend was wanted on an outstanding Marietta arrest warrant, for which the 33-year-old went to jail.
200 block of Gloucester Street: A passing patrol officers spotted a guy taking a leak in broad daylight in this very public vicinity. The officer’s suggestion that he find a more appropriate place for relief were rebuked harshly. In bringing the brawler under control the officer noticed he also was drunk. Big surprise. Police took the 30-year-old man to jail, charged with public indecency, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of the law and terroristic threats.
Shots Fired
2200 block of Stonewall Street: Someone heard gunfire after hours and called police. Officers found shell casings in the area, but luckily there was no damage.
Waffle House Etiquette
1949 U.S. Highway 17: A gaggle of grownups were making horses’ hindquarters of themselves at the Waffle House, “talking vulgar” inside the dining establishment. The restaurant manager would have none of it. Responding police escorted the foul-mouthed fools off the property, issuing them warnings that they will be arrested upon return to the Waffle House.
Theft
1700 block of Wilson Avenue: Thieves smashed the back window of a woman’s vehicle while it was parked outside her apartment and ran off with the purse contained therein.
101 Peek Road: Employees at Sapelo Equipment arrived in the morning for work to discover a pair of orange Kubota tractors had gone missing, valued at $58,000 each.
— Larry Hobbs