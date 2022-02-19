Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2743 U.S. Highway 17: An obnoxious lout barged into the Mobil, barfed on the floor in the middle of the store, then went and locked himself in the men’s room. He had been in there for nearly an hour when the cops arrived, opened the bathroom door and found him sitting on the can. Cops took the 48-year-old heel to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
300 Warren Mason Blvd.: A drunk woman’s bombastic behavior pushed the tolerance limits of the staff at the Days Inn, prompting a plea for police intervention. “Take me to (expletive) jail,” she hollered at a responding officer from her second floor room. She wobbled on her feet and smelled like a still. Yeah, the cops were ready to accommodate the 48-year-old troublesome tippler’s request: simple battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
F.J. Torras Causeway: A patrol officer clocked a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe flying west on the causeway after dark, way over the posted speed limit. Speeding is probably not a good idea if you have a whole bunch of pot in your car. The 23-year-old driver went to jail, charged with speeding and possession of enough pot to be in business.
— Larry Hobbs