Horsefeathers
1101 Gloucester St.: Whatever the men and women of the city PD get paid, it is not enough for nights like this. The first caller in this kooky kerfuffle reported that a group of combatants were threatening each other with “bats and poles” outside The Well homeless day shelter after hours. City cops arrived to discover the whole thing started when one simpleton supposedly spiked another’s coffee with dope, specifically the powerful drug fentanyl. In retaliation, one doofus went into the porty john and extracted a paper cupful of Number One, which he then splashed onto the supposed coffee spiker. To top it off, the man who put the “P” in perpetrate had already been given a criminal trespass warning, meaning he had not business being there in the first place. Off to jail he went, charged with reckless and disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. Was that the end of it? Of course not. Later, on the drunken antics of the guy accused of spiking the coffee began to make a horse’s hind quarters of himself, requiring yet another police appearance. The nitwit tried to attack folks nearby even as police worked to restore order. He joined the other guy in the pokey, charged with disorderly conduct.
Arrests
Jekyll Island: Being drunk does not count as a handicap, son. Apparently, one bombed bozo had to find this out the hard way over on Jekyll Island. According to the jail logs, state troopers on the island arrested the 38-year-old knucklehead for DUI and for parking in a handicap space.
600 block of Wolf Street: A concerned son in Florida called city cops, reporting that his mom was taking a beating from her bombastic boyfriend at a home here. The vicious villain was obnoxiously drunk when the cops arrived. The ruthless wretch had inflicted bruises on the mother and apparently tried to choke her. Police took the 59-year-old lowlife to jail, charged with battery.
2340 Cate Road: A woman had a snootful and flew off the handle after midnight, screaming and yelling and disturbing the peace. Her complaints about an imagined kidnapping came out as so much mumbo jumbo. She became combative with the cops. The 40-year-old woman ended up in jail, charged with public drunkenness, battery against a police officer and willful obstruction of the duties of an officer.
6045 Altama Ave.: A wanted man arrived to pick up his children at Altama Elementary at the end of the school day. A schools police officer recognized the man and alerted county cops. The desperado was less than receptive to the police presence, landing the 65-year-old in jail for disorderly conduct as well as the warrant.
Shots Fired
700 block of Gordon Street: Hoodlums opened fire on a woman’s house after hours. Responding cops found spent shell casings in the road and bullet holes in the house.
Recovered
2100 block of Willet Street: A resident called the cops about a gold Saturn with a shattered rear window that had been left in the neighborhood. Responding cops discovered that punks had swiped the car in the county and ditched it in the city. The vehicle got a good going over by investigators and was then towed.
1100 block of Union Street: Some skunk swiped a man’s bicycle from his home, the transgressor captured on the residence’s security camera. Later, the found a guy with his bicycle. But this guy insisted he bought the bike at a local pawn shop. When the cops got involved, he wanted no trouble. Take the bike, he told the other guy. Meanwhile, police are studying the video the catch he real thief.
— Larry Hobbs