Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1600 Newcastle St.: A Subway employee called the cops because a bunch of dudes were acting the fool inside his store. Upon police arrival, one guy kept it up, behaving in a quarrelsome manner and cursing like a longshoreman in front of children. “Subject was arrested,” police reported.
1323 Newcastle St.: A woman was bumming for change outside the new brewery in town. In an effort to further appeal to their more charitable natures, she even resorted to showing off body parts best left private. Police issued her a criminal trespass warning and arrested her, but they sent her along to Gateway for further evaluation.
2500 block of Union Street: Police received a heads-up that harsh words were about to turn into physical aggression. By the time the cops got there, it was necessary to arrest one woman. Inside the back of the squad car, she lost her temper and started kicking the door. The cop secured her with a hobble strap. The 26-year-old went to jail for battery, disorderly conduct and terrorist threats.
That Will Leave a Mark
900 block of Newcastle Street: A guy was cleaning a loaded gun when it slipped from his grasp, dropping to the floor and firing a round. EMS workers took the poor guy by ambulance to the hospital emergency room. This almost never happens to people who first unload guns before cleaning them.
Cited
1700 block of Johnston Street: A woman was going door-to-door, bumming money from those inside. Police warned her to stop that. When she kept it up, police cited her.
— Larry Hobbs