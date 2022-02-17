Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Higway 341 and Anderson Way: A guy in a dark SUV hit the breaks, signaled a right turn, then hit the gas and made a sharp left turn off of the highway during the midnight hour. The goofball appeared to make a run for it when the patrol officer who saw the whole thing attempted a traffic stop. He thought better of it and stopped, which was bad news for his passenger. The 22-year-old bandit riding shotgun went jail on outstanding arrest warrants that included serious injury by vehicle, DUI, hit and run, reckless driving, speeding and possession of pot.
U.S. Highway 341 and Crispen Boulevard: If you are on the lam, maybe driving around at night without your headlights on is not such a great idea. One outlaw did just that at around 10 at night. This quickly caught the attention of a patrol officer, who lickety-split discovered the driver’s outstanding arrest warrant soon after the traffic stop. The 22-year-old fugitive from justice is now in jail.
1700 block of Albany Street: City cops were called to break up a fight. It turns out one of the combatants was wanted by the law. Police took the 50-year-old fighter to jail.
3800 block of Ogg Avenue: A woman made a horse’s hind quarters of herself in the midmorning hours, generally disturbing everyone on the block. She was no less civil with responding police, who took the 28-year-old loudmouth to jail for disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of the law.
— Larry Hobbs