Among reports filed with police:
Snapchat Message: Stick ‘em Up!
2900 block of Ellis Street: A man and a woman met a guy on Snapchat. The pair arranged to meet the man in real time. Upon their arrival at the designated rendezvous, the guy produced a gun and a pair of partners in crime. The trio proceeded to rob the man and woman of $180. Police are investigating.
Arrests
Demere Road and Brockington Drive: A woman could not keep her vehicle between the lines after sundown, prompting a traffic stop from the officer who saw it. Police suspect this same woman had been involved in a hit-and-run with another vehicle already that day. The 45-year-old woman went to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Brooklyn Homes: A couple’s spat got out of hand and the woman ended up breaking things. The 29-year-old feuding female went to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Cypress Mill Square: A dude was dumpster diving behind a closed business. He was uncooperative with the cops, refusing even to give his name. Police took the 44-year-old malcontent to jail, charged with obstruction of the law and loitering and prowling.
2766 U.S. Highway 17: A vagabond who had long since worn out his welcome at the Love’s Travel Stop showed up again in the middle of the day. Having previously been warned, police took the 59-year-old to jail for criminal trespassing.
Glynn Isles: A fight between and man and a woman rose to the level of police intervention, upon which the man took off running. Police caught up to him. The 24-year-old man went to jail for disorderly conduct, obstruction of the law and disrupting traffic.
Citation
11 Glynn Plaza: Employees caught a woman stealing in the Walmart Neighborhood Market. Police arrived, cited the woman for shoplifting and issued her a criminal trespass warning.
Suspicious Incident
2300 block of Cleburne Street: A woman found a “small child” walking down the road after hours. Police contacted the child’s mother. The mom said she loaned her vehicle to a man, insisting her child ride along “to make sure he came right back,” police reported. Uh huh. State child welfare officials were called and are looking into this.
— Larry Hobbs