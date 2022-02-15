Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3915 U.S. Highway 17: A layabout was hollering and carrying on outside One Stop store after midnight, generally making a nuisance and a pest of himself. He apparently had been warned about this. Responding police took the 49-year-old loudmouth to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Golden Isles Parkway and Altama Connector: A nincompoop drove past a police patrol car parked on the side of the road, failing to move over a lane and give the officer some breathing room. That is against the law. As a result of the ensuing traffic stop, the 39-year-old knucklehead went to jail, charged with DUI, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, failure to maintain a lane and willful obstruction of the law.
3200 block of Cypress Mill Road: A dude apparently pulled a red Dodge Journey up the gas pumps at the Shell Food Mart, then passed out behind the wheel with the vehicle in drive. The vehicle rolled forward, eventually finding purchase “nose down in the ditch facing Carteret Road,” a police report said. When police arrived, the driver “was reclined behind the wheel and appeared to be sleeping with his arms crossed on his chest,” police noted. That’s right, the 22-year-old went to jail for DUI.
McIntyre Court: A man created a ruckus, prompting the lady of the house to call the cops. Turns out, this outlaw wanted nothing to do with the cops. Get this, the dude leaped from a second story window and hit the ground running. A chase ensued. The cops caught him. The 22-year-old went to jail for two outstanding arrest warrants and willful obstruction of the law.
Albany and George streets: An officer on the day shift encountered a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in the middle of the day. The engine was running, but at least the guy put the vehicle in park before passing out. The cops roused him and awake and took him to jail for DUI.
Burglary
Stafford Avenue: Some dirtbag busted a rear window of a house, slinked inside and absconded with a .380 caliber handgun from a bedroom dresser drawer.
22 Canal Road: Bandits busted the front glass door at the M&G Tobacco Shop in the wee hours, setting off the alarm and prompting a hearty and immediate response from the night shift patrol. Uncertain what was taken in the immediate aftermath.
Theft
5719 Altama Ave.: A woman left the Island Jerk Shack in the wee hours, then remembered that she forgot something inside. So, she left her purse and her iPhone on the hook of her vehicle to get inside and get what she forgot. Yep.
— Larry Hobbs