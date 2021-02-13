Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Picric Street: A angry brute ambushed his ex-girlfriend, springing on her as she dropped of her child in front of an elementary school and slashing her vehicle’s tires. County police and school police teamed up to take the miserable wretch into custody. The 29-year-old went to jail for aggravated assault.
2450 Perry Lane Road: A woman emboldened by a sufficient snootful managed to get herself into two fights at Toucan’s Ale House, and it was barely after dark yet. Police arrived to find the woman flopped in a heap on the pub floor, “crying and yelling,” a report said. The 26-year-old ended up in jail, charged with criminal trespass.
138 Glynco Parkway: A creep in camouflage clothing was spotted lurking around the Holiday Inn parking lot late at night, pulling on door handles and clearly up to no good. Police arrived and nabbed the 41-year-old dude, taking him to jail for entering automobiles with intent to steal and criminal trespassing.
120 Rainwood Drive: A guy drove into another car in the Racetrac parking lot, then decided to split the scene. The clod racked up plenty of other offenses between there and the point where the cops caught up to him. The 21-year-old went to jail for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and terroristic threats.
Wolfe and P streets: A dude pointed a gun at a woman, and police were summoned posthaste. They found the gun, plus narcotics — lots of them. The 39-year-old went to jail for trafficking in dope, possession of dope, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in a criminal act, possession of a stolen firearm, willful obstruction of the law, possession of knife in the act of a crime, aggravated assault and, alas, violation of probation.
Theft
500 block of Old Mission Road: A man awoke to discover his 2008 Nissan Armada had been stolen from his driveway overnight. It was a mystery how they did it, since he still had the keys. Also, the crooks were going to have to pony up, as the car “had very little gas in it,” he told police.
The Good Guys
3100 bock of Reynold Street: Verbatim from city police logs: “Officers assisted elderly female who was having an issue with her wheelchair.”
Burglary
100 block of Emanuel Farms Road: A man arrived at the home he had been performing work to discover that it had been breached overnight. Among other things, the thieves absconded with “a sun shaped terra cotta, open weave basket pendant, pressure washer, weed eater, plastic handle ax and a gas gan,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs