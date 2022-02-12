Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4100 block of Norwich Street Extension: A cop spied a woman driving around in a Hyundai Elantra after midnight with a burned out tag light. The resulting stop landed the 30-year-old woman in jail for possession of dope.
Nimitz Drive: OK, so get this. The cops get a call about a man in an orange shirt and blue shorts who was “running, jumping and laying in the roadway.” Sure, enough, responding cops found a guy lying “on his back, arms under his head, eyes closed in the middle of the road.” The 35-year-old doofus went to jail, charged with improper crossing of a roadway and willful obstruction of the law.
— Larry Hobbs