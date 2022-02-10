Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Kensington Drive and Fairway Oaks Drive: A dude in a red F-150 pickup truck was rolling down the road after midnight, barreling a good 50 yards in the oncoming lane. When the cop who witnessed the whole thing stopped him, the window tinting was darker than the night. Spoiler alert, the guy told the cop, my driver’s license is suspended. So, the 40-year-old went to jail for driving a truck with overly dark windows while failing to maintain a lane, all on a suspended license.
— Larry Hobbs