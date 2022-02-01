Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5400 block of U.S. Highway 341: The driver of a silver Lexus drew attention to himself by switching in and out of lanes late at night. A cop got behind him and discovered quickly that the vehicle’s registration was expired. And when the officer signaled for a traffic stop, of course, the guy made a run for it. How did that work out? The 30-year-old knucklehead went to jail for fleeing and eluding police, willful obstruction of the law, running a stop sign, possession of pot and driving an unregistered vehicle.
2900 block of Ellis Street: A jerk accosted a woman, attempting to take her phone. She called the cops. The heel was still being aggressive when cops arrived, resulting in a trip to jail.
700 block of P Street: Two dudes got into a scuffle, which elevated to the point of public distraction. Both guys looked like they had gotten their licks in on the other. That was enough for cops, who put both the 40-year-old and the 46-year-old in jail for battery.
— Larry Hobbs