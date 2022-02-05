Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Golden Isles Parkway and U.S. Highway 17: The woman’s gray Prius was down to three good tires and a well-worn rim on the front passenger side. But that’s all right, because it was midnight and she had “12 open containers of alcohol and four additional unopened bottles in the vehicle,” county police said. Mercifully, a state Department of Natural Resources employee came upon the sad spectacle and somehow persuaded the woman to stop. The DNR guy stayed with the woman until the cops arrived. The 40-year-old woman apparently had made it from the island to there on just the three tires. “The wheel was ground down and appeared to have been operated on for an extended period of time with no tire,” police reported. Jail: DUI, open container and defective tires.
Altama Avenue and Altama Circle: A officer stopped a guy late at night for a burned out license plate light. The guy did not have a driver’s license, but he did have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, he told police. The smell of pot gushed from the vehicle. The guy said he did not know about any pot. The officer told the guy a small amount of pot “could possibly discarded if he was honest,” the report said. The guy did not have a small amount of pot. He had a large amount of pot. Police took the 32-year-old man to jail for possession of enough marijuana to be in business. This being the case, he also was charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Scranton Road and Mills Drive: A drunk guy crashed his car after midnight. By the time the cops got there, the goober had hopped a fence and ran into his own yard. Nice try, the officer said. The 20-year-old went to jail for DUI and hit and run.
Norwich Street and Hill Place: State troopers on the day shift stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. When it became evident that something more may be afoot, the trooper recruited one of the city’s police dogs. K9 Bob came to the rescue, “alerted and narcotics were found,” police reported.
Theft
Amber Mill Court: Lousy thieves stole a pressure washer and associated equipment from a man’s backyard.
— Larry Hobbs