Among reports filed by police:
Arrests
Albany and T streets: Two bozos could not even conduct a lousy pot deal without resorting to firearms. One titan of toke pulled his gun and robbed the other marijuana merchant. Police caught up with the buzzed bandit the next day, taking the 18-year-old to jail for armed robbery.
F.J. Torras Causeway and U.S. Highway 17: A man was driving north in the southbound lane of U.S. 17 in the wee hours, a telltale indication of driver intoxication. Such was confirmed by the resulting traffic stop, after which police took the 47-year-old to jail for DUI.
U.S. Highway 341 and Cowpen Creek: A patrol officer “observed several large items in the bed of of a pickup truck” that were flopping about in violation of the county’s secure load law,” police reported. The resulting traffic stop revealed the 44-year-old driver also was wanted on a misdemeanor arrest warrant.
500 block of Emanuel Church Road: An 18-year-old was speeding after midnight when he lost control of his Ford F-150 and rolled it over into a resident’s front yard, plowing down the mailbox in the process. “The vehicle had damage all around,” police reported. The officer could smell booze on the the young driver’s breath during questioning. The 18-year-old went jail, charged with DUI and driving too fast for conditions.
Cowpen Creek Road and U.S. Highway 17: A cop happened to be on hand when a dude drove a silver Honda Civic through the stop sign at Oak Grove Drive and Ga. Highway 27, at 1:30 in the morning. The derelict driver proceeded to swerve all over Ga. 27, even smacking the curve then swerving across and hitting the median, before the officer could effect a traffic stop. The dimwit driver apparently was running without headlights as well. The 56-year-old man went to jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane and failure to meet headlight requirements.
2100 block of Stonewall Street: A man on a bicycle after dark was carrying around a lot of criminal baggage on just those two wheels. In addition to the stolen gun he was packing, the outlaw was wanted on a slew of arrest warrants. The cops took the 29-year-old scofflaw to jail, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, public discharge of a firearm on a street and criminal damage to property.
3000 block of Reynolds Street: A reprobate roughed up a woman, even chucking a bottle at her and leaving a bloody gash on her head. Police recovered the bottle for evidence, then took the 44-year-old brute to jail, charged with two counts of battery.
Reynolds and Second Street: A traffic stop after hours resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI.
5400 block of Altama Avenue: A guy lost control of his blue Nissan Frontier at 3 in the morning, slamming into a telephone pole before tumbling more than 100 feet to a rest in a grassy area of business. Police took the 29-year-old to jail, charged with failure to maintain a lane, failure to exercise due care and driving on a suspended license. Also, he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Theft
Driftwood Trailer Park: A woman came home from a hard day’s work to discover thieves had stolen a 65-inch Samsung Smart television and a 55-inch Sanyo Smart TV from inside her mobile home, according to a police report.
— Larry Hobbs