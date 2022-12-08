Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5400 block of U.S. Highway 341: A patrol cop noticed a pickup truck rolling around in the wee hours with no tag lights. The traffic stop ended in a convenience store parking lot, where the truck’s passenger immediately stepped out of the vehicle. A backup officer went to the driver’s side while the first cop approached the paranoid passenger. In the end, a 39-year-old man went to jail for possession of dope with intent to sell, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Hopkins Homes: Domestic unrest elevated to a disturbance warranting constabulary intervention. A 28-year-old woman spent the night in jail as a result, charged with criminal trespassing/family violence.
K Street and U.S. Highway 341: A patrol officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on the overnight shift. The driver was drunk. The 62-year-old driver went to jail, charged with DUI.
— Larry Hobbs
