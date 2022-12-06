Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2450 Perry Lane: That standard last call refrain, you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here, went unheeded by a pesky patron at Toucan’s Ale House. Shortly after the pub locked up at closing time after midnight, the resolute reveler resolved to barge back inside through the rear door. Weary pub workers were not amused, nor were responding police. The 31-year-old woman ended up in jail for public drunkenness, her party finally pooped.
1000 block of Old Jesup Road: Police responding to a crash involving a Dodge Charger in the wee hours soon realized the vehicle’s driver reeked of … cologne. Yeah, cologne. The driver approached an officer holding the cologne bottle and explaining that it “spilled” all over him, according to the report. Wherever the guy intended to go with that story, 33-year-old’s final destination was jail, charged with DUI, failure maintain a lane and driving on a suspended license.
2121 Fourth St.: A scofflaw crept onto the grounds of a body shop overnight and drove away in a vehicle parked therein before dawn. The shop’s security surveillance cameras caught the dirty dog’s dastardly deed on video and alerted the owners of the theft as it progressed. The suspect’s “detailed description” attained, police nabbed the numbskull.
Glynnvilla Apartments: A concerned citizens alerted the law about a toddler child who was outside without supervision. “Officers discovered the child had been left home alone by the mother,” police reported. Police found the pathetic parent, jailing the 25-year-old for second degree child cruelty and neglect. State child care workers were summoned to tend to the child.
Online Romancer Gets Out of Line
Brunswick: A girl met a boy online. The boy brought a gun to their romantic rendezvous. The girl was irked. She is a convicted felon, meaning no guns and no boys with guns. The girl called the cops, “mad because he was brining guns around her,” police reported. Then the boy accused the girl of throwing away one of his guns. Anyway, the son of gun was gone when police arrived.
Riverwood Road: Burglars broke into a home, absconding with a gold wedding ring, collectable coins and numerous watches. The victims estimated the loss at several thousand dollars.