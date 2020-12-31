Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1600 block of Ellis Drive: Opposing grievances came to blows for two dudes living at an apartment here. The younger guy turned on the cops who arrived to break it up. He kept it up at the hospital emergency room, where cops had taken him for medical clearance subsequent to incarceration. Police arrested the 36-year-old man for battery, willful obstruction of the law and obstruction of the law with violence. The 65-year-old man went to jail for battery.
Some People
2025 Reynolds St.: An impatient woman kept trying to cut in line at the Housing Authority, which at the time was operating on an appointments-only basis. Every time someone came in, she tried to follow, and employees kept shooing her back out. Finally, the cops were called and “she was advised ... the building was only taking people by appointment and she needs to make one like everyone else.”
Theft
2300 block of Willet Street: A man stopped by a home to visit for a couple of hours, which was a long enough time for a thief to abscond with the vehicle he had parked out front.
Found
163 Golden Isles Plaza: Somebody left a gun behind in the restroom at the Books-A-Million. Really. An employee secured it and handed it over to responding police.
— Larry Hobbs