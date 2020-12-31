Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

1600 block of Ellis Drive: Opposing grievances came to blows for two dudes living at an apartment here. The younger guy turned on the cops who arrived to break it up. He kept it up at the hospital emergency room, where cops had taken him for medical clearance subsequent to incarceration. Police arrested the 36-year-old man for battery, willful obstruction of the law and obstruction of the law with violence. The 65-year-old man went to jail for battery.

Some People

2025 Reynolds St.: An impatient woman kept trying to cut in line at the Housing Authority, which at the time was operating on an appointments-only basis. Every time someone came in, she tried to follow, and employees kept shooing her back out. Finally, the cops were called and “she was advised ... the building was only taking people by appointment and she needs to make one like everyone else.”

Theft

2300 block of Willet Street: A man stopped by a home to visit for a couple of hours, which was a long enough time for a thief to abscond with the vehicle he had parked out front.

Found

163 Golden Isles Plaza: Somebody left a gun behind in the restroom at the Books-A-Million. Really. An employee secured it and handed it over to responding police.

— Larry Hobbs

Bike Walk Golden Isles seeks community feedback

An organization aspiring to make biking and walking opportunities in the Golden Isles more accessible has faced some roadblocks this year because of the pandemic, while the activities the group hopes to promote have become more popular for the same reason.

COVID-19 takes toll of local government agencies

At the beginning of the year, the last eventuality on the mind of local government officials was the possibility of a pandemic that would sicken millions and kill more than 330,000 people in the United States alone.