Among reports filed with police:
Let Them Do Their Jobs
1800 block of Tillman Avenue: A concerned citizen called the cops after spotting two rapscallions snooping around in the cover of darkness, trying to break into vehicles. As a responding officer snuck up to nab the two scoundrels, the over-enthused good citizen ran up and blew the cop’s covers. Thus forewarned, the bad guys vamoosed, getting away scot-free.
Theft
1313 Legacy Drive: A woman left the keys inside her 2020 Nissan Kicks and stepped away from the vehicle in the predawn hours. When she returned … uh, huh.
2300 block of Norwich Street: A man’s weed eater disappeared from his property overnight, but the skunk who did it was captured on the residence’s security video. He recognized the thief’s face, but he did not know his name. Anyway, the cops have a good idea who to look for.
Benchmark Way: A thief swiped a generator overnight from a construction site.
236 Gateway Center Blvd.: A man reported the theft of his Bintelli electric bicycle overnight at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites. Police are searching for a suspect who wants to exercise but is too lazy to pedal.
2200 block of Whispering Oaks: A crook went inside a vehicle overnight, stealing a computer router from within.
2000 block of Norwich Street: A man left his employer’s laptop computer on the seat inside his truck with the window rolled down. It only took a moment for a craven thief to slink along and abscond with the laptop.
1 Towers Plaza: Brazen crooks riding in two stolen vehicles pulled into the St. Mark’s Towers parking lot and began rummaging through parked vehicles under the cover of darkness. They escaped in the stolen vehicles when police arrived, but a city officer later found one vehicle abandoned nearby on U.S. Highway 17.
— Larry Hobbs