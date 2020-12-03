Among reports field with police
Arrests
5052 U.S. Highway 341: A man in an agitated state approached the RaceTrac gas station way after midnight and began banging on the front glass and ranting about imminent danger visiting the woman working there. She called the cops. The poor fellow was stretched out inside the closed RaceTrac when the cops arrived. EMS workers treated him, after which police took the 27-year-old to jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and felony violation of his probation as a result of the dope.
— Larry Hobbs