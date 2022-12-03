Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3100 block of Brailsford Avenue: A woman kept calling the emergency 911 line, reporting fabricated and imagined crimes. Seven calls in two days. The 32-year-old fibbing female went jail, charged with unlawful conduct on the 911 line.
Sea Island Road and Murray Way: A man drove his Ford Fusion into a ditch after dark. He should not have been driving in the first place because a.) he had no license to do so, and b.) he was drunk. Police took the 32-year-old to jail for both offenses.
Tillman Avenue: A good citizen spotted an onerous outlaw walking the city streets and alerted the local constabulary as to his whereabouts. A responding officer recognized the rat right off, but the fugitive skittered away. The officer soon found the fool hiding on a back porch, at which time the skunk scampered away again. The officer gave chase and tackled the slippery sidewinder, tossing the 33-year-old scoundrel in jail on five theft and fraud warrants as well as an additional charge of willfully obstructing the law.
4401 Community Road: Management at the Circle K spied a man stealing stuff late at night and alerted the cops. The 32-year-old larcenous lunkhead ended up in jail, charged with shoplifting.
Golden Isles Parkway and Interstate 95: A woman’s wayward driving in the wee hours caught the attention of a nearby patrol officer, who subsequently stopped the swerving Toyota Corolla. The woman explained that she only “had a few alcoholic beverages” at the bar down the street. Tell it to the judge, lady. The 31-year-old ended up in jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane, all without a driver’s license on hand.
1000 block of Mallery Street: The news that he was not an ex-boyfriend did not sit well with this cad. He proceeded to smash of some of the lady’s belongings. Police put the 37-year-old destructive dunce in jail, charged with second degree criminal damage to property.
Somebody Cares
Mansfield and Bay streets: A city cop on the night shift came upon a man curled up beside the road, cold and cursing. The poor guy was not dressed for the chilly temps, with neither socks nor heavy clothing. Also, he was dope sick from trying to detox off drugs. “Officer gave the male some socks,” police reported. A county ambulance transported the man to the local emergency room for the detox issues.
Smash and Grab
2126 Norwich St.: Hooligans smashed exterior glass at The Corner Store after hours, barged inside and slipped away with cash and cigarettes.
Assault
1408 G St.: A vile person accosted a man, punched him, threatened his life, then pedaled away on the unfortunate fellow’s bicycle. The guy got a busted lip for his troubles, police noted. No sign of the craven crook, but the cops are looking.
Yeah, It Happens
2100 block of N Street: Verbatim from city police reports: “Caller advised male who she allowed in her home stole her credit card out of her purse when she wasn’t paying attention.”
— Larry Hobbs