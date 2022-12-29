Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Mansfield and Albany streets: Yet one more loaded lunatic poured himself into the driver’s seat to spread holiday havoc on our local thoroughfares. This debauched debacle started after midnight when the polluted palooka smacked into a parked vehicle while driving his Chrysler 200 away from a residence on Mansfield Street, way after midnight. The poor guy whose vehicle got whacked jumped in and followed the fool despite the damage to his ride. While the wily witness called in an alert to police, the errant fool hit yet another parked vehicle near the Brooklyn Homes community. There the witness remained to await responding police, letting the boozy barnstormer proceed unchecked. From that point, however, responding city cops called in a heads-up to county cops, giving a description of the offending vehicle and its drunken driver. As county cops closed in on the calamitous kook near his destination on Juliette Circle, the fool struck a tree. After getting medical clearance at the hospital, the 39-year-old went to jail for DUI/multiple substances, fleeing to elude, failure to maintain a lane and running a stop sign. People, please: call a cab, call ride share, call an ex, sleep on a couch, sleep in the yard, flush your keys down the toilet. Anything but this. Please.
1200 block of Stonewall Street: A punk roughed up his estranged girlfriend, causing her to bleed. The scumbag skittered away before the city cops arrived. Later, however, the victim learned her aggressor was laying low at a residence in the county. City cops alerted county cops, who found the lout and put him in jail.
— Larry Hobbs
