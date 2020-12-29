Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
800 G Street: Clearly, he did not think this one through. A budding criminal mastermind arranged to meet a woman, purportedly to buy her cell phone. When they met, he summarily wrested the phone from her and then ran off. City cops quickly identified the jerk. Police picked up the 21-year-old two days later and tossed him in jail, charged with robbery by force.
200 block of Lee Street: A guys was tippling around a man’s front yard, decidedly drunk and making a donkey’s posterior of himself. Police took the man to jail for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
2200 block of Stonewall Street: A drunk man and a drunk woman were hollering at each other after hours, creating a public disturbance that warranted police intervention. Officers patiently sought a mutual resolution. Then the dude broke a table, right in front of the officers. So, police took him to jail.
Blythe Island Highway: A woman swerved her Honda CR-V outside the lines three times after midnight along a stretch of highway on Blythe Island. The patrol officer who saw the whole thing pulled her over. As a consequence thereof, the 28-yer-old woman went to jail for DUI, having an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain a lane.
Blythe Island Highway: Then, about half an hour later, this guy goes barreling down the same highway doing 74 mph. The speed limit is 55. The 58-year-old loaded lead-foot also went to jail, charged with DUI and speeding.
U.S. Highway 17 and F.J. Torras Causeway: A crash occurred during the dayshift. One driver was drunk. The driver went to jail for DUI.
That’s His Story …
1200 block of H Street: Verbatim from city police reports, Night Shift: “Caller reported that he fell asleep while he was intoxicated and when he woke up his pants and wallet were missing.”
Theft
900 block of Stonewall Street: A man left cash and valuables inside his unlocked vehicle parked out front overnight. The next morning, he was reporting cash and valuables stolen from his unlocked vehicle overnight.
1015 Old Jesup Road: A thief absconded with a man’s blue 2009 Kawasaki EX250J motorcycle from the Driftwood Mobile Home Park. It is valued at $4,000.
Recovered
3400 block of Norwich Street Lane: A city officer working the night shift came across a vehicle parked in this alley. A quick check revealed this very same vehicle had been stolen four days earlier. The keys were still in absentia, but police had the vehicle towed at the owner’s request.
