Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Hamilton Landing Drive and Sea Island Road: A county patrol officer encountered a Chevrolet Malibu that was stopped at the stop sign on the island at about 8 in the morning — its driver’s side door open, a can of something spilling to the pavement and the driver himself “slumped over in the driver’s seat asleep,” according to a report. Upon further inspection, it was off to the pokey for this guy — most likely the 26-year-old dude who was booked in the county jail that day for DUI, criminal trespass, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
2300 block of Demere Road: A malcontent was wandering around and stirring up trouble on the island just after dark. After pestering folks at the Friendly Express, he meandered next door to the McDonald’s where he shouted a discouraging diatribe at the employees from the drive-thru window. Police took the 34-year-old jerk to jail, charged with criminal trespass as well as an outstanding arrest warrant.
Knock it Off
Norwich and Egmont streets: A couple of soused clods were screaming and hollering in a profanity-laced drunken tirade in the daytime. One testy tippler’s temerity tested an officer’s patience, earning him a written reprimand for public drunkenness.
— Larry Hobbs