Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Newcastle and G streets: Police received a report about a sidewinding sot engaged in a public parking smash-up derby on the Christmas Eve overnight shift. Among other things, the drunken dunce careened off of two parked vehicles before joy riding through Hanover Square, leaving pandemonium in his wake. After bringing his motorized mayhem to a merciful end, officers reported the driver was – surprise of surprises — “highly intoxicated” and “the passenger was also bleeding profusely from a head injury.” The passenger went to the hospital, the driver went to jail. “Severe damage was located at Hanover Square,” police noted.
3300 block of Cypress Mill Road: A good citizen who stopped in the Wake Up Coffee parking lot spotted a bumbling burglar breaking into the auto shop next door in the middle of the day. The place was closed for Christmas Eve. The dope probably figured no one would notice. They noticed. County cops arrived and made an arrest for burglary.
— Larry Hobbs
