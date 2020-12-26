Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 Glynn Isles: A guy went waltzing around the Target store, stuffing goods in his clothes. As if nobody is going notice that. Plus, the putz had pulled this stunt at the store a few times already. He made a run for it when confronted. Responding city police stopped his getaway car before he could leave the parking lot. He went to jail for felony shoplifting.
U.S. Highway 17 and F. J. Torras Causeway: Police received a report of a vehicle stopped in the intersection on the night shift. Police found a man asleep at the wheel. Police took the man to jail, charged with DUI.
Theft
Golden Isles Parkway and Green Swamp Road: The Golden Isles Parkway extension ended. But the thief who went joyriding in a stolen Chevrolet Silverado kept on going, sometime after 4 in the morning. Fresh, wet mud told the patrol officer who drove upon the scene that he just missed the crash — and its perpetrator. But the reckless rascal was already paying for his crime. “I did observe blood on the passenger side of the interior, on the roof and the rear-view mirror,” the officer reported.
3500 block of Franklin Avenue: A woman’s brother borrowed her 2002 Ford Ranger to visit relatives. He parked it on a “grassy shoulder” of the road, leaving the keys inside the vehicle. He was inside the home for 30 minutes, tops. Yep, the vehicle was gone when he stepped back outside.
Assault
2401 Gloucester St.: Someone conked a man on the head with a brick outside the Friendly Express after hours, resulting in a need for stitches. County EMT workers took the man to the emergency room.
100 block of Santee Lane: “I made contact with a woman with a busted lip,” a county police officer reported after responding to a call at the Sterling Mobile Home community. It happened shortly after the woman’s “boyfriend/ex-boyfriend” dropped by with another woman.
For Goodness Snakes!
2400 block of Norwich Street: Verbatim from city police reports: “Caller reported several times on a 911 line that a snake had crawled into bed with her. Officers checked the room but were unable to find a snake.”
Police Assist
1300 block of Dartmouth Street: An officer on neighborhood patrol heard incessantly loud barking inside a home. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered “two dogs whose living conditions were deplorable.” County animal control and city code enforcement officers were contacted and the cop cited the resident for a noise ordinance violation.
— Larry Hobbs