Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
6000 block of U.S. Highway 341: A patrol officer came across a Nissan Rogue parked in the righthand lane of the highway near Tommy’s Corner Convenience store at 3 in the morning. The car was stopped because both passenger side tires were flat and ripped as if the woman behind the wheel had swerved into the curb. Police took the 38-year-old woman to jail, charged with DUI.
1700 block of Niles Avenue: An impudent car thief drove off in a man’s vehicle as he was standing right there at his home. He called the cops lickety split, but the dastardly dude was long gone when police arrived. Later, he made a run for it when a city patrol officer spotted the stolen vehicle at First and Albany streets. The officer stayed on the crook’s tail as he crossed into the county, where a county cop put an end to his felonious fling. The 19-year-old went to jail, charged with car theft and running from the cops, along with reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain a lane and disregarding traffic signals — all on a suspended license.
Lanier Boulevard and Gloucester Street: A guy was swerving all over the road, a detail that did not go unnoticed by a patrol officer. The dopey driver had a suspended license, for which he went to jail. On the way to jail, the 19-year-old tried to dump some “illegal pills” in the squad car’s back seat, police reported. The cops tacked possession of a controlled Schedule II substance to his charges of failing to maintain a lane and while driving with a suspended license.
2014 Norwich St.: A dirty skunk swiped soap from the Family Dollar on the night shift. Police tracked down the perp down around the corner from the store, and he came clean. Officers took him back to the store. The manager took pity on the contrite crook, who was let off with a trespass warning.
— Larry Hobbs