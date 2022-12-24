Among reports filed with police
Arrests
4800 block of Malabar Drive: The nerve of this guy. First, the bandit kicks in a home’s back door, barges inside and absconds with a torch. Later, he returned to the scene of the crime and tried to sell the homeowner a torch. A hot torch, get it? Anyway, this one did not take long for city cops to wrap up. A 47-year-old knucklehead went to jail for first degree burglary.
Stutts Road: As a woman loaded stuff up in her vehicle, a creepy dude stepped out of the woods and approached with “a weird grin on his face,” the woman told police. The bizarre boor made the woman “very uneasy” before disappearing. But while she was explaining it to police, the kook stepped back out of the woods. Police arrested the man.
Sweet Gum Drive: County cops stopped a vehicle on the day shift and needed confirmation of their suspicions of contraband inside. Enter Bob the city police dog, whose nose alerted officers to locate “several drug related objects inside the vehicle,” police reported.
Auto Burglary
Reef Road: Thieves broke into four vehicles overnight in the Deckhouse community, at least one of which was left unlocked. No indication of anything taken.
Recovered
Windridge Drive: A cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the wee hours. After stopping, the driver jumped from the 2022 Honda HR-V and took off running, masked and dressed in dark pants and dark hoodie — a sure sign that something is amiss. The ne’er-do-well disappeared the darkness. The vehicle turned out to be stolen.
School’s Out
Glynn Isles: Punks in ski masks entered Buffalo Wild Wings wearing ski masks and carrying BB guns, then posed for pics inside. Management was not amused. “Officers made contact with the juveniles, who were released to their parents,” city police reported.
Knock it Off
P and Reynolds streets: Police fielded a complaint of loud music after hours. “Officer was able to locate a vehicle in this area playing loud music and had the subject turn their music down,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs