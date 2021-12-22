Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1000 block of Richmond Street: Police received a call about a driver crashing into a house on the night shift. Actually, he drove into a tree, not a house, responding police discovered. Police arrested the 40-year-old for DUI, driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain a lane.
2104 Coast St.: An employee at the UPS Customer Center got caught redhanded, stealing iPhones. Management detained the ungrateful poltroon for the local constabulary, which is how the 21-year-old ended up in jail for felony theft.
1800 block of Bartow Street: A man called the cops on a rogue who knocked over some nice plants in front of his house. Not only that, cops discovered, the outlaw was wanted by several agencies on various and sundry felony arrest warrants, for which the 50-year-old went to jail.
2701 J St.: Employees at the Dollar General caught a miscreant “stuffing his clothes with items,” police reported. Responding discovered the crook also was wanted on outstanding warrants, for which he went to jail. He also was issued a citation for shoplifting and warned not to return to the Dollar General unless he wants to get arrested yet again.
1101 Gloucester St.: A tussle unfurled between a pair of antagonists outside The Well homeless day shelter. Responding police could see clearly that one combatant had counted coup upon the other and that he was in fact the engagement’s “primary aggressor,” according to the center’s surveillance footage. Police took him to jail for battery.
U.S. Highway 341 and Oak Grove Road: A damaging crash occurred after midnight. A contributing driver went to jail for DUI.
Wanted
2100 block of Parkwood Drive: What a heel. This cad wrecked his girlfriend’s laptop computer, then wrangled money out of her bank account. Of course, he was nowhere to be found when the cop arrived. But they have a warrant pending for arrest.
Thefts
3300 block of U.S. Highway 17: A man had just bought a 14-foot Fishmaster boat with a 15-horsepower Evinrude engine. Then a lousy thief came along and absconded with the boat and its trailer in the overnight hours.
— Larry Hobbs