Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
136 Altama Connector: A guy on his way home to Carrollton stopped at the Murphy’s USA gas station to fill up his vehicle, absently leaving his wallet behind on top of the gas pump. The next guy at the pump thinks he hears opportunity knocking when he spies the wallet just sitting there for the taking. So he takes it and drives off. Then he returns in his 2005 red Volvo a few minutes later and plays the good guy, turning in the “lost” wallet to the Murphy’s clerk — minus nearly half a dozen credit cards. The absent-minded motorist does not make it home before his financial institution starts lighting up his cellphone with alerts about suspicious purchases. Of course, the whole thing was captured on Murphy’s security surveillance video. With some determined tracking, county cops were knocking on the erstwhile thief’s door before the day ended. He fessed up. Police took the 27-year-old to jail, charged with seven counts of credit card fraud and one count of stealing mislaid property.
900 block of Cleburne Street: Police were summoned to intervene at a residence where a man was waving a knife at his wife and kids after hours. The man closed the door on officers, refusing them entry, which only worked for so long. As they were dropping him off at the jail, he kicked at an officer. The 54-year-old man was booked on aggravated assault, cruelty to children and willful obstruction of the law with violence.
Habersham and Coast streets: A sot was sleeping one off in the roadway. He was less than appreciative of the officers who roused him and suggested he find a safe place to pass out. Police took him to jail.
Crispen Boulevard and Eagle’s Pointe Drive: A traffic stop in the wee hours led to a 29-year-old man’s arrest for DUI.
— Larry Hobbs