Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2200 block of Wolfe Street: Enough was enough already. Two bozos got into it yet again and one of them called the cops. Again, the 15th time since before Halloween that one of these two nitwits thought some presumed grievance required airing with a legal authority, police noted. Same house, same two knuckleheads squabbling about some imagined personal infraction. Police noted the house “was already flagged disorderly.” What to do? Cops to the two fussbudgets, 57 and 63, respectively, to jail for, you guess it, maintaining a disorderly house.
2401 Gloucester St.: Help wanted: store clerk with a cool head. A rowdy rigamarole at the Friendly Express on the night shift required constabulary intervention. The clerk said he punched a man because he said the guy was smacking customers around. The clerk packs a punch; the other guy needed attention from county medics for a “a bleeding injury to his eye,” police reported. Whatever transgression the man may have committed to prompt the dustup, the clerk had no business punching him, police decided. The 35-year-old clerk went to jail, charged with simple assault and battery.
Habersham and Townsend streets: A cop stopped a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro for driving too fast for the rains-soaked streets after dark. The officer was skeptical of the young man’s claim that he had limited himself to just three beers before getting behind the wheel. County cops got involved. Still too young to drink but old enough to go to jail, the 18-year-old was arrested for DUI/under age, driving too fast for conditions and doing so on a suspended license.
Back River Bridge: County cops clocked a man in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze cruising at 83 mph on the causeway, where the speed limit is 50. After the resulting traffic stop, the 22-year-old found himself slowed to a standstill, jailed for speeding.
Ga. Highways 99 and 32: A copped stopped a kid in a pickup for speeding while not wearing a seat belt in the middle of the afternoon. The resulting traffic stop landed the 20-year-old lunkhead in jail for driving too fast for conditions, not wearing a seatbelt, possession of a little bit of grass, possession of dope and possession of a firearm in the commission of committing all of the above.
Altama Connector and Merchants Way: A woman caused an injurious crash at this intersection after dark. On top of that, she was uninsured. The 33-year-old went to jail for no insurance.
F.J. Torras Causeway and Marina Drive: An alarmed citizen alerted police after watching a man plow across the median in the Demere Road roundabout and return to the road headed against traffic. The cops caught up to the dolt at this location, jailing him for DUI.
— Larry Hobbs