Among reports filed be police:
Arrests
700 Coastal Village Drive: Two Gateway patients had a spat about something or other. One guy punched the other guy. The other guy wanted to press charges. The 38-year-old guy who hit him went to jail, charged with battery. The facility’s security camera caught the whole, sordid thing.
1500 Demere Road: Two women reported having a midmorning dispute with another woman. Responding police ended up taking that other woman to jail for disorderly conduct.
Shot Fired
2100 block of Fifth Street: Several alarmed residents reported hearing gunfire in the dark morning hours, originating from “multiple locations.” Responding police found at least one shell casing in the area.
Theft
197 Golden Isles Plaza: A discerning crook put an All-Clad 13-piece cookware set in his shopping cart at the Bed, Bath and Beyond. Then he skirted out the door with the booty, stashed it in a black Nissan Sentra and drove away. The manager said the guy pulled a similar heist the day before.
5940 U.S. Highway 341: Same thing, different store. A guy walked into the Tractor Supply, dropped three Dewalt die grinders into a shopping cart and waltzed out the front door.
820 Scranton Road: A crook swiped a firearm from inside a Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked overnight in the the Lanier Landing Apartments parking lot.
— Larry Hobbs