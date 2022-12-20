Among reports filed with police:
Theft
4341 U.S. Highway 341: Psst. Wanna buy a ball cap? A pair of foolish felons apparently think we do. A store manager at the Friendly Express reported a man and a woman “were seen on camera taking 20 ball caps from the store,” police reported. With the crime captured on video, it will be hard to keep this caper under their hats.
Fairway Oaks: A woman returned home after dark, leaving her purse out front to check on something around back. When she returned, the purse had disappeared.
Stolen No More
Old Jesup Road and Crispin Boulevard: A patrol officer came across a red Mini Cooper sitting in a wooded area near the railroad tracks. “I am familiar with the area and know there should be no vehicles back behind the woods,” the officer reported. Sure enough, the vehicle had been stolen and abandoned.
Lady, Please
Hopkins Homes: A woman called police to report that a man, who was her boyfriend at the time, broke her headphones. Really? Yeah. When? A month ago, she told the responding cop. Sheesh.
Robbery
Coach Williams Way: Brigands robbed a man of cash at gunpoint as he sat in his vehicle under the bridge.
1200 block of L Street: A Good Sam went to give a guy some money, but the greedy lout tried to snatch his wallet. The money dropped from his wallet to the ground, where the jerk snatched it up and took off running.
— Larry Hobbs
