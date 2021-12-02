Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Albany and Gloucester streets: City cops on the night shift spotted a twofer, a pair of bozos behaving badly behind the wheel at the same time in the same place. A double traffic stop ensued. Both knuckleheads were drunk, big surprise. Both went to jail, a DUI charge for each.
Assault
2300 block of Wolfe Street: A man and a woman got into a tussle, requiring police intervention. No one was around when police arrived, but the woman pulled up in her vehicle about that time. She said the jerk smacked her in the face, then shot at her vehicle after she managed to escape his beastly grasp. Sure enough, cops found spent handgun shells nearby. They are investigating.
Recovered
3018 Norwich Street: An employee arrived at work to find a vehicle on the site that did not belong there. Responding police learned the vehicle in question had been previously stolen elsewhere and abandoned at the car wash.
Theft
3100 block of Reynolds Street: A man discovered thieves entered his vehicle overnight, absconding with a firearm kept therein.
— Larry Hobbs