Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Admiralty Way: Police encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the largely vacant Liberty Harbor development. When officers located the driver, they quickly located the driver’s stash of cocaine as well.
Shoplifting, Interrupted
11 Glynn Plaza: Security folks at the Walmart Neighborhood Market nabbed a chicken thief. After being caught red-handed with a bag of chicken, the woman was issued a shoplifting citation and a warning that she risks arrest if she returns to the establishment.
But, Honey, I Can Explain
Cypress Mill Square: A patrol officer detected a ruckus rising between the folks inside two vehicles in the shopping center parking lot. “It was found that a female was upset with her boyfriend because he had been riding around town with other females,” police discovered. The riled-up woman hurled substantial threats at the man within earshot of officers. For his own good, police dropped the embattled boyfriend off at another spot in town.
Arson
1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Responding to a vehicle fire, police deduced that this was no accident. Observant officers detected “that the vehicle had what appeared to be a liquid accelerant on it,” police reported. Further, “the driver’s side door appeared to have been set on fire,” police reported. Police detectives and the city fire marshal took over the investigation.
Theft
Skylane Drive: Lazy thieves broke into a working man’s work trailer overnight, absconding with $3,278.70 worth of the tools of his landscaping trade. The deadbeat scoundrels relieved him of two Stihl weed eaters valued at $422.94 each, among other things.
— Larry Hobbs