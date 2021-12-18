Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Blythe Island Highway and U.S. Highway 17: A dude pulled his Ford F-150 pickup onto Norwich Street long after midnight and proceeded to swerve all over the place, moving hastily at that. Fortuitously, a county patrol cop saw the whole thing. The resulting traffic stop landed the 29-year-old in jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane, speeding and having an open container of hooch while doing so.
Gibson Creek Bridge: A patrol officer spotted a 2011 Ford Super Duty pickup rolling down U.S. Highway 341 late at night without headlights. The careless cad could not keep it between the lanes besides. The 32-year-old ended up in jail, charged with failing to maintain a lane while driving without lights in the dark and doing so on a suspended driver’s license.
1500 block of Goodyear Avenue: A woman called for constabulary assistance when a man started to rough her up. The emergency dispatchers heard children scream as the distressed woman told the malcontent that the cops were on the on the way. He was gone when police arrived, but they nabbed him in a traffic stop just down the road. He went to jail for battery.
Red-handed
11 Glynn Plaza: Employees at the Walmart Neighborhood Market nabbed a petty thief trying to steal stuff. Police issued him a citation for misdemeanor theft, gave him a trespass warning and sent him away.
Theft
300 block of Wolfe Street: A woman left a vehicle running outside her house while she ran inside on a quick errand. She was in such a hurry that she left the phone in the vehicle. And that is how the cops later managed to trace the vehicle to the location in town where, presumably, the thief left it after a joy ride.
Beverly Villas Clubhouse: Bandits broke the lock on a work trailer at a construction site overnight, absconding with “multiple tools.”
Shots Fired
H and Johnson streets: While police were investigating a suspicious package at the downtown Post Office, officers on the scene heard gunfire ring out in the late afternoon. Residents also called in reports of gunfire. Police found several shell casing near the intersection.
Burglary
4109 Knight St.: A thief cut through a border fence at a mechanic shop in the dark morning hours and slinked inside. The shop owner’s security video got a glimpse of the outlaw. Cops are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs