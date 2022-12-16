Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Nimitz Drive: A driver was laying on the horn because the silver car in front was stopped in the middle of the road as the lunch hour approached. A passing patrol officer stopped to check it out and found a woman zonked out behind the wheel of the stationary vehicle. The vehicle sat there in front of a green light for a full minute with the patrol car behind, lights flashing. Here is why: the 36-year-old woman went to jail for possession of dope and possession of dope-taking doodads.
Glynco Parkway and Golden Isles Parkway: A woman drove a vehicle off the road at 2:30 in the morning, probably because she was drunk. Police ended up taking the 23-year-old woman to jail for DUI.
5600 block of Frederica Road: Folks were hanging around a fire can after midnight, shooting the breeze when one fellow apparently shot his mouth off in a dire manner. The 70-year-old ended up in jail for terroristic threats.
Altama Avenue and College Park: Police pulled a guy over for a vehicular equipment malfunction on the night shift, a prescient move considering the dude turned out to be wanted on an outstanding warrant. And it did not take long from there for a cop to find the fentanyl the outlaw was packing. The 34-year-old ended up in jail on the warrant as well as for possession of dope.
Interstate 95: Two Mississippi punks driving separate vehicles decided our county was the place to drive like maniacs after dark, racing northbound up the interstate at 100 mph to the peril of all around them. A county patrol officer spotted the lunkheads and put an end to their mindless madness, stopping both Jeep Grand Cherokees. The ignoramus brothers, 22 and 25 years old, were sent on a detour to the county jail, charged with speeding and nothing else. Good riddance.
What Are Ya Gonna Do?
4406 Altama Ave.: Pawn shop employees caught a man stealing a TV. Except that he was just a kid, under the 17-year-old age that lands you in grownup jail, responding police discovered. The cops called juvenile authorities, who “advised officers to release the male into the custody of his mother,” police reported.
Crash
800 block of L Street: A driving dunce crashed into a light pole, scattering car parts all over tarnation, responding officers discovered. “The light pole was severely damaged,” police reported. The driver? Long gone. Police looked everywhere, even called the local hospital to see if he showed up there. Not a trace. The investigation continues.
Burglary
3823 Norwich St.: Crooks sneaked into the Epic Mart after hours, absconding with cash from the cash drawer.
Theft
2100 block of Beachview Drive: A 2012 EZ Go golf cart went missing from a residence.
— Larry Hobbs