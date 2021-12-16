Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

2700 block of Norwich Street: A creep smacked his girlfriend, then skedaddled. Cops on the night shift tracked the rapscallion down a couple of blocks away. The 30-year-old punk went to jail for battery.

Crash

Hopkins Avenue and Evergreen: A driver slammed into a utility pole in the late afternoon. He apparently did not want to stick around to hear what authorities had to say about it, running away instead. At shift change, an officer was still on the scene waiting for the utility folks to arrive and fix the “broken pole.”

Theft

2500 block of Tara Lane: Thieves broke into a work truck and a trailer overnight, absconding with several thousand dollars’ worth of tools.

— Larry Hobbs

