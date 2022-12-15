Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
124 Glynco Parkway: A man walked into a restaurant and bellied up to the bar. His welcome now well-worn, the obtuse fellow declined repeated entreaties from the bartender and restaurant management to depart. So police got involved. The 56-year-old crackpot found a welcome space in a jail cell, charged with criminal trespassing, willful obstruction of the law and public drunkenness.
5015 U.S. Highway: A vagabond took a seat at a table in the Burger King. No food. No drink. He just sat there. The officer summoned by management recognized the squatter from a rigamarole earlier in the shift. The 32-year-old ended up in jail for criminal trespass.
200 Mall Blvd.: Why does everyone wait until the last minute to do their holiday shoplifting? With little forethought to the fact that he was being watched by security the whole time, a punk stole a $40 shirt and a $98 bottle of cologne from the Belk. The 18-year-old kid went to jail for shoplifting.
7301 U.S. Highway 341: A woman crawled out of a ditch near the Parker’s convenience store after hours, causing enough concern that someone summoned the local constabulary. The cops found her sitting beside the road in a gray sweater, just like the caller said they would. The 36-year-old turned out to be a wanted woman, earning a spot in jail on an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
Franklin and Fourth streets: County cops stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, at which point the driver and his sidekick made a run for it. Bob, the city police dog, interceded to track down the driver. County and city police extracted the other guy from his hideout in a nearby home. Both men ended up in jail.
550 Glynn Isles: A woman tried to pass a fake check at a bank. Ha. Like they were not going to notice. At a bank. Police got involved. The 39-year-old forging female went to jail, charged with forgery, lying and identity theft.
217 Village Place: Clearly lacking in employer gratitude, an employee swiped $50 from her place of employment. She got caught, ending up in jail for theft and willful obstruction of the law.
Bartow and H streets: An unprincipled person slinked onto a person’s porch in the light of day, absconding with a package that had been left for someone else at a front porch. It did not take the cops long to find the fiendish female. Police returned the package to its rightful owner and the put 38-year-old thief in jail where she belongs, charged with theft.
Theft
100 Arthur J. Moore: A thief swiped $40 cash from the center console of a vehicle while the owner was busy working for a living. Shortly after, a woman reported her wallet went missing from a vehicle in the same parking lot. The Michael Kors wallet was worth $100 alone, not including the $450 cash inside it. Responding police got a good look at the pathetic perp on nearby security cameras, so his time is coming.
Flimflam
125 Palisade Drive: A man paid for a $14.85 meal at the Waffle House with a bogus Benjamin. The crooked customer received $85.15 in real money, free and clear. Police took the phony $100 bill as evidence in their investigation.
— Larry Hobbs