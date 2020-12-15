Among reports field with police:
Arrests
3300 block of Altama Avenue: A patrol officer spotted a vehicle weaving all off the road. The driver’s inebriation proved to be the most contributing factor to the vehicle’s erratic movements. The driver went to jail for DUI.
3300 block of Reynolds Street: A son who was old enough to know better trashed his mother’s television and damaged a door. The cad’s sister was having none of it and called police. The destructive brother was gone when police arrived, but they found him later, hiding out in a vacant home. The 27-year-old went to jail for terroristic threats and criminal trespass.
Sand Dollar Way: Two guys had a history of going at it, jawing back and forth about one grievance or another. Well, their most recent row rose to a boiling point when the two began yelling at each other in the middle of the day. What happened next resulted in a trip to jail for one of the combatants, a 36-year-old man who was charged with simple battery.
Sea Island and Hamilton roads: A cop saw it all when an Asheville, N.C., man ran a stop sign on the island after midnight. The subsequent traffic stop landed the 26-year-old in jail for DUI and running a stop sign.
Kings Way Loop: This kid went barreling down the causeway just after dark in a “small vehicle” that zoomed by at what a patrol officer estimated at 90 mph. Actually, 87 mph, according to the officer’s radar gun. Close enough. The resulting traffic stop landed the 19-year-old lead foot in jail for speeding and reckless driving.
U.S. Highway 341 and Aubrey Street: A dark colored GMC Sierra pickup that sat idling in the Travel Lodge parking lot raised suspicions of a passing patrol officer. Turns out, the ex-con had a firearm, but the vehicle he was in had no registration or insurance. So, the 32-year-old went to jail, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted criminal and operating and unregistered, uninjured vehicle.
L and Bartow streets: An officer spotted a vehicle “traveling at a very high rate of speed,” police reported. The cop caught up to the driver, who “was arrested for multiple traffic violations,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs