Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
100 block of Wages Road: A woman’s makeup bag spilled its contents onto the ground after dark, somehow infuriating the man accompanying her. She told the cops the jerk got so bent out of shape that he hit her with a glass bottle. Maybe not, but he did pose a danger to the woman, police concluded. The 54-year-old men ended up in jail, charged with making terrorist threats.
2000 block of Union Street: A homeowner was out of town when she received a notice that several people were inside her house, doing Lord knows what. She called the cops. The culprits tried the ol’ nobody’s home routine when police knocked on the door. Police called the homeowner, who said kick the door down, whatever it takes to find out who’s compromising her peace of mind. Police discovered seven delinquents inside. Heck yes, the woman wanted to prosecute. One hoodlum already was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from Liberty County. Police filled out juvenile complaints on six of the reprobates, then turned them over to their parents. The wanted lad from Liberty was dropped off at the county jail.
Norwich and N streets: A woman sped away wildly when an officer signaled for a traffic stop. Wisely, the officer sided with the public welfare and did not pursue. The cops caught up to her just the same a short time later, sending the 54-year-old to jail for willful obstruction of the law as well as the outstanding arrest warrant that probably prompted her escape attempt to begin with.
5719 Altama Ave.: A guy dressed in all black was waving a gun around late and night and threatening strangers in the parking lot of a nighttime dining and drinking establishment. Big surprise, alcohol was involved. Police took the 40-year-old man to jail for reckless conduct.
Assault
500 block of Amherst Street: A brute roughed up the mother of his child and broke some things inside her abode, leaving before the cops got there. Police saw all they needed to see once on the scene. A warrant has been issued for the man, and police are looking for him.
