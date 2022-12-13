Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
360 Mall Blvd.: If you cannot discern between a taxi cab and a patrol car, it probably means you have had enough. A patrol officer was in the mall parking lot after dark when a drunken duo approached, asking if the officer would give them a lift to the nearby movie theater. The officer declined. Whatever happened next, A 31-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man ended up in jail, each charged with public drunkenness.
Norwich and L streets: City and county police responded to a late night crash. At least one person involved was less than cooperative with responding police. The 36-year-old man went to jail, charged with DUI, driving without a license and willful obstruction of the law.
500 Mall Blvd.: A soused sidewinder stumbled into the Ambassy Suites before dawn, then teetered around from floor to floor, generally raising a ruckus and disrupting everyone’s peace. Police took the 39-year-old to jail, charged with public drunkenness.
Copeland Drive: A man permitted a woman to sleep over at his place. She “lost it,” the man told police. After a bit of “screaming and yelling” inside, the angry woman stepped outside and chunked something through a window. Police arrested the 31-year-old woman, charging her with criminal trespass.
1400 block of Newcastle Street: Downtown in daytime is not the right place, nor the right time, for making whoopee. A city cop on the day shift was summoned to look into a couple who were doing just that on main street. Yep, that is what they were doing, all right. The officer took the 51-year-old lady and her 40-year-old lothario to jail, charged with public indecency.
Sulah Street: A furious female’s tempestuous tantrum led her to vent her sour side with something sweet. She was caught in the middle of the afternoon, “pouring sugar,” apparently into the gas tank of a vehicle of someone whose perceived perpetration required retribution. Anyway, police put the 31-year-old hothead in jail, charged with second degree criminal damage to property.
U.S. Highway 341 and Cary Street: A confused clown came to a stop for a redlight in the middle of the intersection, exposing himself for an afterhours traffic stop from the patrol officer nearby. For reasons unexplained, the nincompoop proceeded to step out of the Ford Ranger, and then tried to push it off the road. The 66-year-old ended up in jail, charged with DUI, improper turn and no taillights.
150 Altama Ave.: A man was told in no uncertain to terms to stay away from the Wal-Mart premises, lest he face arrest for trespassing. That same man was walking across the parking lot of said Wal-Mart at midmorning when he found himself staring into the eyes of the very officer who told him so. True to his word, the officer arrested the 42-year-old transgressor for criminal trespassing.
Raging Rampage
Brunswick: A pathetic armed ogre barged into a woman’s home, waiving the gun around and wreaking havoc on the contents of a woman’s home, while she and her children retreated to a bedroom where she summoned police. The sorry sack of slime was gone when the cops arrived, but officers “observed items the male broke in the home,” police reported. A warrant for the varmint’s arrest is pending.
Hit and Run
U.S. Highway 17 and Emanuel Farms Road: A craven cur in a car struck a bicycling woman after midnight, leaving her in the road with a lacerated finger and pain in the left side of her body. County medics took her to the hospital. Police are investigating.
Theft
Ocean Boulevard: A man was using his neighbor’s golf cart while the other guy was out of town. But the cart has gone missing.
Village at Glynn Place: A man left his 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck in the shopping center parking lot, where it disappeared while he was getting lunch in a restaurant.