Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

Warren Mason Boulevard and Picric Street: A patrol officer heard gunfire after dark. Heading toward the direction of the clatter he encountered a man walking away. No, the man told the officer, he did not hear a thing. Not far away, the officer found spent shells in the middle of Warren Mason Boulevard. So the officer caught up to the guy who said he did not hear anything. Upon further inquiry, the guy had a Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun in his sweatshirt pocket. An empty magazine clip was in the other pocket. The guy was stressed, so “he went down the road where no one was and just shot into the air,” the guy told police. Ten rounds total. Stressed or not, the 39-year-old went to jail for discharging a firearm on a public street.

Driven to Distraction

1800 block of Tillman Avenue: For unknown reasons, the driver of a pickup truck plowed down all the trash cans along the street. The motorist also crushed a mailbox and took out a fence. Only the wreckage left behind remained when the cops arrived.

Theft

Brunswick Commons: A man’s vehicle was stolen overnight. The keys were in the truck. The man told police “he did not think it would ever go missing.”

Police Assist

2000 block of Tillman Avenue: A woman told police she had not heard hide nor hair of her father in quite a few days. However, his pickup truck was parked out back. Also, someone had kicked in her front door. It turned out her father was in the pokey and had been there long before her back door was kicked in.

Shots Fired

3100 block of Fourth Street: A woman heard gunfire in the midnight hour. Her children later found a bullet in the garage of her home.

— Larry Hobbs

