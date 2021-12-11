Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Chapel Crossing Road and Altama Avenue: A patrol officer followed a vehicle that swerved into oncoming traffic after dark, not once but twice. The driver then jumped the curb and nearly went onto the sidewalk. The subsequent traffic stop landed the 26-year-old in jail for DUI/multiple substances and failure to maintain a lane.
Exit 36: County cops were staked out on the interstate, waiting to intercept a reported northbound drunk driver in a green Chevrolet Camaro in the wee hours. He never materialized, so the officer drove down to the south county interstate exit. It turns out a state motor carrier compliance division officer had seen enough of this guy’s dangerous drunken antics and exercised his authority to stop him. County police took over and let the MCCD officer get on with his trip to the Big Peach. Anyway, the drunk driver blew a phenomenal .203 on the breathalyzer, had some choice words for the arresting county officers and tried to body block one officer on his way to the jailhouse. Police charged him with DUI and simple battery.
Don’t Fence Me In
500 block of Newcastle: The contractor did a fine job of building the fence. Just one problem. He “put it around the wrong yard,” the customer told police. Now he won’t return her calls.
Theft
2900 block of Ellis Avenue: An opportunistic thief snatched a bluetooth speaker from within an unlocked vehicle.
3915 U.S. Highway 17: A thirsty woman came into the One Stop for beer before 9 in the morning. The cash register declined her debit card. She walked out with the beer anyway. Police were informed.
Reprobate Reprimand
1800 block of London Street: An alarmed woman called to report three bandits who stepped from a vehicle while carrying weapons during daylight hours. Responding police got to the bottom of things. It was three kids inside the vehicle. “They had BB guns on them,” police reported. The cops called the parents and left it at that.
Fraud
10105 Canal Crossing: On their way to Miami, a couple got off the interstate at the Brunswick exit and stopped for an afternoon bite to eat at the Panera Bread place. Upon leaving, the lady unwittingly left her backpack behind on an outdoor dining table. They were 30 minutes south of here when her cellphone began lighting up with alerts about questionable purchases at the Target in town. Of course, the purloined purchases were captured on the store’s security video. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs